Here's What Gluten-Free Diners Should Know About Texas Roadhouse

For people who can't have gluten, dining out can be a challenging experience. From hesitating to try out a new restaurant to having endless conversations with the servers about the ingredients, enjoying a simple dinner can come with a side of homework. If you're a gluten-free fan of Texas Roadhouse, a popular steakhouse known for its hand-cut steaks, iconic bread rolls, and a joyful country atmosphere, you can copy some of the homework from us. The restaurant offers several gluten-friendly options to its customers, but it doesn't have actual gluten-free menu items. This means that you can modify some of its regular dishes and order them without glutenous ingredients.

Despite the two terms sounding similar, gluten-free and gluten-friendly are not the same thing. The gluten-free label is FDA-regulated, which means the food is safe for people with celiac disease. Gluten-friendly, on the other hand, means the food itself doesn't contain any glutenous ingredients but may still be subject to cross-contamination and is therefore not considered 100% safe for those with celiac disease. In its official gluten-friendly menu, Texas Roadhouse openly warns its customers that cross-contamination is possible because the food is made from scratch. The restaurant also encourages people to alert the servers if they have a gluten allergy.