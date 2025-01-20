The Story Behind Sardi's Iconic Celebrity Portrait Walls

Whether you call New York City home, have visited in the past, or are planning an upcoming trip to the Big Apple to check out NYC's best restaurants, you've probably heard about Sardi's, the famous dining establishment that is home to a plethora of celebrity portraits. Though many are aware of this fabled locale, few know the backstory behind these iconic paintings — and it's a story that's almost as fascinating as the people whose faces line Sardi's' walls.

Opened in 1921 and operating in its current location in Manhattan's Times Square since 1927, Sardi's was founded by Italian immigrants Eugenia and Vincent Sardi. The tradition of crafting and hanging caricatures of notable patrons and theater-crowd stars in restaurants and cafes had been well-established both in Europe and the United States by the late '20s – the time when Sardi's began doing just that. It was a tactic used not only to celebrate restaurants' wealthy clientele, but also to attract average-Joe diners.

The portraits created the impression that a given restaurant was a regular haunt of actors, titans of industry, and more. According to longtime Sardi's maître d' Ivan Lesica in an interview with Wondercade, Sardi's first caricaturist was Alex Gard, a Russian immigrant and friend of the owners who was living in poverty. Vincent and Eugenia made a proposal: To create portraits of the restaurant's patrons in exchange for two square meals a day, plus — crucially — an open bar. Gard accepted, and thus, Sardi's caricature legacy began.

