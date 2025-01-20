The No-Bake Peanut Butter Dessert You Just Shouldn't Bother Making

You've got peanut butter, a few spare minutes, and a hankering for something sweet. While you could whip up some peanut butter haystacks in no time flat, it's probably not the best use of your time and ingredients. In fact, it came in dead last on our list of 13 classic peanut butter desserts, ranked worst to best.

The recipe is made with melted peanut butter and chocolate or butterscotch chips poured over fried chow mein noodles from a can and left to set. Sure, it's crunchy, but the noodles poke out at all different angles and can be difficult to eat, often falling apart in your hand instead of your mouth. We're all for simple desserts, but this one's lack of complexity shows in every bite. Rather than having you asking for the recipe, it's more likely to have you thinking, "I could do that, but why would I?"