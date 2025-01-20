The No-Bake Peanut Butter Dessert You Just Shouldn't Bother Making
You've got peanut butter, a few spare minutes, and a hankering for something sweet. While you could whip up some peanut butter haystacks in no time flat, it's probably not the best use of your time and ingredients. In fact, it came in dead last on our list of 13 classic peanut butter desserts, ranked worst to best.
The recipe is made with melted peanut butter and chocolate or butterscotch chips poured over fried chow mein noodles from a can and left to set. Sure, it's crunchy, but the noodles poke out at all different angles and can be difficult to eat, often falling apart in your hand instead of your mouth. We're all for simple desserts, but this one's lack of complexity shows in every bite. Rather than having you asking for the recipe, it's more likely to have you thinking, "I could do that, but why would I?"
What to make instead of peanut butter haystacks
If you want a fast but more flavorful option than peanut butter haystacks, our no-bake peanut butter balls, known as buckeyes in some parts of the country, are a better choice. With an inside made of peanut butter, butter, and powdered sugar rolled together and dipped in a coating of melted chocolate, they treat you to a delicious peanut butter cup experience in a bite-sized package. Plus, there's still no baking involved, so you can get almost instant gratification.
With just a bit more prep and cooking time, though (seriously, you need just 20 minutes from start to finish), you can treat yourself to the optimal peanut butter cookie experience. This classic recipe uses a more traditional combination of dry ingredients creamed into the butter to deliver a chewy cookie with a blend of sweet and salty flavors. If you don't mind turning on the oven, the results are well worth your while, because, in this recipe, peanut butter is truly the star.