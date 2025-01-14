Chick-Fil-A Reportedly Adds A Classic Flavor To Its Store-Bought Dressing Line
Chick-fil-A is a fan-favorite fast food chain for a number of reasons. Its epic waffle fries and crispy chicken nuggets, which earned the number one spot in our ranking of the best chicken items on the menu, are among some of the most beloved items. But there's one category of Chick-fil-A food that often flies under the radar: The array of salads. They're no nugget or waffle fry, but Chick-fil-A salads are, indeed, loved by many — so much so that the chain released a line of store-bought salad dressings back in 2023. This line is allegedly set to grow soon, with the impending release of a new Parmesan Caesar dressing for all your at-home Caesar salad needs.
Food blogger @markie_devo on Instagram unveiled this news on Monday in a post highlighting the brand new salad dressing. This dressing is set to join the current store-bought dressing lineup, which includes 12-ounce bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette. There is no exact release date for the new dressing, but according to the post, it should be appearing at major grocery stores soon. Unlike the other four bottled store-bought dressings currently on the shelf, this dressing is not currently an offering at Chick-fil-A locations.
Fans love Chick-fil-A's salad dressings
Based on the upcoming addition to the current store-bought Chick-fil-A dressings, it would seem as though the line is doing well across the country. Honestly, it's no surprise to us: In our ranking of fast food salads, one of our favorites was Chick-fil-A's Spicy Southwest Salad, which features the chain's Creamy Salsa dressing. Chick-fil-A customers love this dressing. Some Reddit users spread it on their chicken sandwiches, and others use it as a dipping sauce. It makes total sense that Chick-fil-A chose this dressing as one of the four original bottled dressings; it was a guaranteed success.
Similar to the Creamy Salsa, the Avocado Lime Ranch has a large fan base. This dressing traditionally goes with the chain's Cobb Salad, but some fans like to get creative with it. One Reddit user puts it on a simple Chick-fil-A Side Salad (which the chain opted to keep on the menu) and adds hard boiled eggs, which we can imagine is absolutely delicious. When it comes to the soon-to-be-released Parmesan Caesar dressing, it will be interesting to see how fans react. Whether it will be enjoyed at-home as a dipping sauce or as a salad dressing is unknown, but based on the success of the current bottled dressings, we have a good feeling about this one.