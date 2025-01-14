Chick-Fil-A Reportedly Adds A Classic Flavor To Its Store-Bought Dressing Line

Chick-fil-A is a fan-favorite fast food chain for a number of reasons. Its epic waffle fries and crispy chicken nuggets, which earned the number one spot in our ranking of the best chicken items on the menu, are among some of the most beloved items. But there's one category of Chick-fil-A food that often flies under the radar: The array of salads. They're no nugget or waffle fry, but Chick-fil-A salads are, indeed, loved by many — so much so that the chain released a line of store-bought salad dressings back in 2023. This line is allegedly set to grow soon, with the impending release of a new Parmesan Caesar dressing for all your at-home Caesar salad needs.

Food blogger @markie_devo on Instagram unveiled this news on Monday in a post highlighting the brand new salad dressing. This dressing is set to join the current store-bought dressing lineup, which includes 12-ounce bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette. There is no exact release date for the new dressing, but according to the post, it should be appearing at major grocery stores soon. Unlike the other four bottled store-bought dressings currently on the shelf, this dressing is not currently an offering at Chick-fil-A locations.