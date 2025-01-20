5 Beautiful Ways To Plate Meatloaf
Meatloaf can be a polarizing dish — people either love it or hate it. For some, it's a comforting weeknight staple that's easy to make and satisfying to eat. For others, it's a boring, bland hunk of meat on a plate. Part of the problem may be that there are so many meatloaf mistakes that can turn this delicious dish into a disastrous disappointment, and if you grew up eating a meatloaf that was a product of these sins, it can certainly leave a bad taste in your mouth.
But we think meatloaf's mixed reputation may be due to its presentation. No matter how delicious your recipe is or what sides you pair it with, it's hard to make a slice of minced meat look enticing on a plate. So, we've rounded up five helpful plating hacks to turn this classic family meal on its head and present it in more appealing ways. Meatloaf lovers, if there's anything that will get the nay-sayers in your life to give it another try, these tips will do the trick.
Serve it smothered and covered
The main thing that makes meatloaf difficult to plate in an attractive way is the loaf shape itself. When you slice into it and lay it on its side, the cross-section is just a boring slab of brown meat, and any of the toppings you put on the loaf end up being just a tiny sliver on its edge. But if you get a little creative and think outside the loaf pan, you can make a much better-looking plate.
Instead of shaping your meat mixture into a loaf, spread it out flat in a baking dish. Then, you can top it with tasty extras like gooey melted cheese, caramelized onions, crème fraîche, and colorful herbs, like @marina.gabriel73 on Instagram does. That way, when you cut into it, instead of dull vertical slices, you get tantalizing horizontal pieces layered with plenty of delicious additions to tempt your palate before you even take a bite.
Stack it up
Another trick that will turn any dish into a beautifully plated spectacle is to layer your plate vertically. This plating trick turns a flat landscape of assorted foods into a cohesive three-dimensional dish, and the flat shape of a slice of meatloaf is perfect for piling up. You don't have to do anything special to your meatloaf to plate it vertically — just cook it as you normally would — although wrapping it in a bacon lattice will give it an added layer of texture, flavor, and visual interest.
Once cooked, slice it and serve it on top of your favorite mouthwatering meatloaf sides. Ordinary mashed potatoes will do fine, but chunky halved new potatoes or even charred cauliflower (like they do at Rockit Bar & Grill in Chicago) would make an excellent foundation for your meatloaf mountain. Then, top it with a sauce and a sprinkle of fresh herbs if you like, and your midweek meatloaf meal is ready for its close-up.
Serve it sandwich-style
The meatloaf sandwich is a classic way of managing meatloaf leftovers, but there's nothing stopping you from serving it that way fresh from the oven. Plating your meatloaf sandwich-style is technically a twist on the stacked presentation, but it has the added benefit of being conveniently hand-held and still leaves room on the plate for more delicious sides. To upgrade the trusty meatloaf sandwich, slice the loaf straight from the oven and serve it on a crusty bakery-style bread like they do at Avenues Proper in Salt Lake City.
Ciabatta is a good choice, but we imagine marble rye could be a killer option, too. Top with a gooey, melty cheese like cheddar or Gouda, crispy frazzled onions, and bacon, and drizzle it in barbecue sauce to give it a little tang. If you like it hot, the spice and acidity of pickled jalapeños are perfect for cutting through the richness of the meat. Add a mountain of golden brown French fries or homemade chips on the side for even more color, texture, and visual interest, and you've got a plate fit for your favorite pub.
Roll it up
This classic culinary trick via Omaha Steaks is a fun twist on stuffed meatloaf. It adds a certain "wow" factor to the plate, and despite its impressive visual appearance, it's quite easy to achieve. To start, press your meatloaf mixture out on a baking sheet in a smooth, flat layer. Next, top it with whatever fillings you want, leaving the edges of the meatloaf uncovered. Some combinations to try include pesto, roasted red peppers, and spinach, or go for a meatloaf pizza with mozzarella, marinara, and pepperoni.
Roll up the meat roulade-style with the extras inside, and press the edges and ends to seal the loaf shut so none of the goodies ooze out during the baking process. Bake as usual, and when you slice your meatloaf roll, instead of a flat slab of meat, you'll be greeted with a gorgeous spiral of colorful fillings that looks way more challenging to create than it actually was.
Make meatloaf muffins
Instead of making a big mound of meatloaf and slicing it before serving, you can make individual serving-sized meatloaf muffins using a muffin pan. Not only are they easier to serve this way, but the extra surface area means everyone gets more of those delightfully crispy edges that come from direct contact with the pan. Plus, you can make them more visually interesting with colorful toppings. To start, portion the meatloaf mixture in a muffin tin, like this nonstick 12-cup set on Amazon. You can add the meat directly to the wells, or line them with paper liners first.
The liners are totally optional, but they make cleanup a lot easier, and when you pull them from the tin, they have a much cleaner appearance than a naked mini loaf. Top the meatloaf muffins with a mound of mashed potatoes (or sweet potatoes, like @leah_brownell_fitness on Instagram does), so it resembles a cupcake. If you want to get extra fancy with it, use a piping bag with a large star tip, then brulée the potatoes with a kitchen torch or under the broiler for added color and flavor, and sprinkle with fresh herbs.