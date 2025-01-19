What Is The Difference Between Ninja Thirsti And Thirsti Max?
Not all upgrades are necessary — always establish how useful product changes actually are beforehand. Take the Ninja Thirsti Max Custom Hydration System, a 2023-released advancement of the original Ninja Thirsti Sparkling & Still Drink System. What is the difference between the two? At first glance, the functionalities are identical; both create homemade soft drinks from plain water using customizable carbonation levels and mix-and-match flavor pods. However, Ninja made the Thirsti Max larger, adding bonus features like an ice press.Pumping this frozen plunger quickly cools water, a vital method for perfecting carbonation quality by lowering temperatures enough to prepare seltzers.When making drinks for larger families or filling a liter bottle for the day, the Max's increased tank and dispensation capacity is also ideal. The older model features a 48 ounce water reservoir, while the newer Max holds a whopping 60 ounces. Essentially, the Thirsti Max runs faster and produces drinks more effectively.
We're not afraid to mince our words when reviewing products (like revealing why the Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System at Costco is a hard pass). But if you're wondering how our comparison weighs up, others are in agreement. TechRadar gave the new Thirsti Max 4/5 stars, citing mild disappointment over the ongoing CO2 tank costs and limited flavors. However, it's important to identify which cons are brand versus model-specific. For an additional $20, upgrading could be one of the most simple ways to get more out of your soda machine.
Do Thirsti Max flavors vary?
We'll cut straight to the chase. There's no variation between Thirsti Max flavors and the original Thirsti Drink System's pods. Because of this, there's very little difference in taste between drinks produced by the two machines. Loyal customers were disgruntled by the failure to introduce a model-specific flavor line when the new Thirsti Max machine was released. The company actually changed the packaging and pod names but kept the recipes identical — essentially re-releasing the same products. The use of sucralose also remains a controversial topic. Some Reddit users took to the platform to complain that, as they were intolerant to artificial sweeteners, the randomized flavor bundles were extremely limiting. One customer had to toss away six out of eight pods. While there's no difference between the Thirsti and Thirsti Max's flavor range, there's no doubt it does limit the brand's overall rating.
The good news? New flavors recently launched, including Root Beer, Cola, Dr. Thirsti, and Orange Soda. Compatible with both machines, these pods offer users a bit more variety. In a worst-case scenario, it's possible to experiment with flavors after using Thirsti machines to carbonate plain water. Add real chunks of fruit or a splash of juice from the fridge — even sparkling iced tea isn't outside the realms of reality. Did you know that glucose receptors are why a pinch of salt does wonders for a soda's flavoring? Research and get creative.