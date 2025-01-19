What Is The Difference Between Ninja Thirsti And Thirsti Max?

We'll cut straight to the chase. There's no variation between Thirsti Max flavors and the original Thirsti Drink System's pods. Because of this, there's very little difference in taste between drinks produced by the two machines. Loyal customers were disgruntled by the failure to introduce a model-specific flavor line when the new Thirsti Max machine was released. The company actually changed the packaging and pod names but kept the recipes identical — essentially re-releasing the same products. The use of sucralose also remains a controversial topic. Some Reddit users took to the platform to complain that, as they were intolerant to artificial sweeteners, the randomized flavor bundles were extremely limiting. One customer had to toss away six out of eight pods. While there's no difference between the Thirsti and Thirsti Max's flavor range, there's no doubt it does limit the brand's overall rating.

The good news? New flavors recently launched, including Root Beer, Cola, Dr. Thirsti, and Orange Soda. Compatible with both machines, these pods offer users a bit more variety. In a worst-case scenario, it's possible to experiment with flavors after using Thirsti machines to carbonate plain water. Add real chunks of fruit or a splash of juice from the fridge — even sparkling iced tea isn't outside the realms of reality. Did you know that glucose receptors are why a pinch of salt does wonders for a soda's flavoring? Research and get creative.