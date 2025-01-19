Gordon Ramsay's Can't-Miss Spot To Snack In Paris
Gordon Ramsay has long had a deep connection with France. The British celebrity chef not only runs two Michelin-starred restaurants in the country but he was also mentored by iconic French chefs Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon and lived in Paris in his early 20s. Having returned many times since, Ramsay has plenty of favorite spots in the capital, but there's one he always returns to when he's craving a snack: Mamiche, a bakery beloved for its homemade pastries and breads.
In a recent interview with the Michelin Guide, Ramsay revealed that Mamiche's 10th arrondissement location is his go-to in Paris when he's short on time. His favorite treat there is a cream puff, a small, delicate ball of choux pastry that's typically filled with whipped cream or pastry cream. According to Ramsay, no one makes them as well as the chefs at Mamiche — and they only cost one euro, the equivalent of just over one dollar.
'Sublime' flavor
"There's something beautifully simple about a perfect cream puff," Ramsay said before praising the "sublime" vanilla flavor that Mamiche has mastered. Also known as profiteroles, cream puffs originated in France in the 1500s and are credited to Catherine de' Medici's pastry chef. They're now a popular dessert across Europe, and Mamiche has gained a reputation for its delicious, wallet-friendly version.
While the cream puff is Ramsay's favorite, Mamiche's menu is a treasure trove of French pastry perfection. From buttery croissants to rich chocolate babkas, each treat is crafted with care by owners Cécile Khayat and Victoria Effantin. The duo met during their former careers in the corporate world and banded together to open Mamiche in 2017. The bakery quickly gained attention and became a favorite of everyone from neighborhood locals to famous chefs like Ramsay and David Lebovitz.
With two additional locations now open around Paris, Mamiche is always bustling and long lines are expected. But when a top chef like Ramsay gives something a rave review, it's probably worth the wait next time you're roaming Paris on an empty stomach.