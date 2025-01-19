Gordon Ramsay's Can't-Miss Spot To Snack In Paris

Gordon Ramsay has long had a deep connection with France. The British celebrity chef not only runs two Michelin-starred restaurants in the country but he was also mentored by iconic French chefs Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon and lived in Paris in his early 20s. Having returned many times since, Ramsay has plenty of favorite spots in the capital, but there's one he always returns to when he's craving a snack: Mamiche, a bakery beloved for its homemade pastries and breads.

In a recent interview with the Michelin Guide, Ramsay revealed that Mamiche's 10th arrondissement location is his go-to in Paris when he's short on time. His favorite treat there is a cream puff, a small, delicate ball of choux pastry that's typically filled with whipped cream or pastry cream. According to Ramsay, no one makes them as well as the chefs at Mamiche — and they only cost one euro, the equivalent of just over one dollar.