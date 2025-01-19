Where Exactly Is Asahi Beer Brewed?

Of all the Japanese beers available in the U.S., Asahi is one of the most well-known with its flagship Super Dry line being the most popular beer. Asashi Super Dry is a rice lager with a drier finish, thanks to extra carbonation. Outside of Japan, Asahi Super Dry's popularity has been soaring. In 2020, Asahi sold 65 million cases of Super Dry. In years prior to that, it sold 100 million cases. Thus, it doesn't surprise us that Japan is not the only place where this highly-sought-after beer is brewed.

It turns out, the next time you're in Rome you might come across Birra Peroni Brewery where Asahi Super Dry beer is brewed and bottled fresh for consumers across the U.K., France, and Hungary. Back in America, you will also find Asahi Super Dry brewed in the U.S. In 2024, Asahi acquired Octopi Brewing which will start brewing and packing Asahi Super Dry in Waunakee, Wisconsin.

Since 2004, Molson Coors in Vancouver,Canada has also brewed and packaged Asahi Super Dry. When purchasing Asahi beer, be sure to check the label as it specifies where the beer was brewed and bottled. The fact that Asahi Super Dry is not exclusively brewed in Japan has been a point of contention for consumers who believe they are paying a premium for what they assume is an imported Japanese beer. This issue has even led to class-action lawsuits against Asahi in the past.

