Where Exactly Is Asahi Beer Brewed?
Of all the Japanese beers available in the U.S., Asahi is one of the most well-known with its flagship Super Dry line being the most popular beer. Asashi Super Dry is a rice lager with a drier finish, thanks to extra carbonation. Outside of Japan, Asahi Super Dry's popularity has been soaring. In 2020, Asahi sold 65 million cases of Super Dry. In years prior to that, it sold 100 million cases. Thus, it doesn't surprise us that Japan is not the only place where this highly-sought-after beer is brewed.
It turns out, the next time you're in Rome you might come across Birra Peroni Brewery where Asahi Super Dry beer is brewed and bottled fresh for consumers across the U.K., France, and Hungary. Back in America, you will also find Asahi Super Dry brewed in the U.S. In 2024, Asahi acquired Octopi Brewing which will start brewing and packing Asahi Super Dry in Waunakee, Wisconsin.
Since 2004, Molson Coors in Vancouver,Canada has also brewed and packaged Asahi Super Dry. When purchasing Asahi beer, be sure to check the label as it specifies where the beer was brewed and bottled. The fact that Asahi Super Dry is not exclusively brewed in Japan has been a point of contention for consumers who believe they are paying a premium for what they assume is an imported Japanese beer. This issue has even led to class-action lawsuits against Asahi in the past.
Asahi Super Dry is brewed around the world, but Asahi's other lines are brewed mainly in Japan
Other than Italy, the U.S., and Canada, Asahi beers are also brewed in the U.K., Hungary, and the Netherlands among some other countries. It makes sense for Asahi to brew its beer around the world, given its beer's popularity. Brewing and bottling locally ensures freshness when the patrons grab it from the shelves.
But, what about Japan? What Asahi lines are actually brewed in Japan? Asahi has a non-alcoholic line that is crafted in Japan, along with Asahi Black, Asahi Prime Time (a German pilsner), and Dry Crystal. Unlike most of the Asahi Super Dry you find in America, all of these lines are brewed in and imported from Japan.
The next time you're eating out and pairing beer with sushi, check the beer's label. It would be interesting to see where that beer traveled from to get to your table. Asahi Super Dry, by the way, is only one of many beer brands with breweries in unexpected cities.