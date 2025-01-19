What Happens To Returned Costco Food, According To A Former Employee

If you're one of the many people concerned about food waste, then you're in good company. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over 60 million tons of food is wasted each year, and a big portion of that waste comes from the food retail sector. So when it comes to returning food you've bought at the grocery store, it makes sense that you might have some pause before heading to the customer service counter.

Luckily, for Costco shoppers, the wholesaler has a pretty decent policy when it comes to returning non-perishable food. According to The Costco Dude, a Costco employee who shares his insights and experiences from his last 17 years working with the company, Costco donates unopened, returned non-perishable food items, as well as the bread, muffins, and meats they don't sell, to an organization that distributes the food to unhoused people, shelters, and others in need. When it comes to fresh or frozen food, however, Costco aligns with all food retailers in that the returned food has to be tossed out due to liability reasons.