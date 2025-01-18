How To Make A Starbucks Pink Drink Copycat With 2 Store-Bought Beverages

There's nothing like rolling through a Starbucks drive through with your shades on and collecting an iced beverage to make you feel like a celeb. However, if you haven't got the salary of a Hollywood heart throb, a daily Starbucks habit can torpedo through your bank balance. Recreating Starbucks drinks at home is the affordable solution. And the good news is you don't have to stick to coffee! For example, you can make a superb Starbucks pink drink copycat at home with zero special equipment and just two store-bought beverages — Ocean Spray white cran-strawberry juice and coconut milk.

Advertisement

Begin by filling your glass with ice and pouring in three parts of the white cran-strawberry juice. Then top up the fruity drink with one part coconut milk and give it a stir. The milk will diffuse into the red juice, lending a pretty pale pink tint and a rich, creamy consistency. Plus, you can customize the ratio of juice to coconut milk if you prefer a lighter mouthfeel with a refreshing finish, or use a coconut milk brand that's unsweetened.

While a classic Starbucks pink drink is made with sweetened coconut milk, you can sub it for regular dairy milk if preferred. However, it won't have the nutty flavor and rich texture of coconut milk that lends this Starbucks refresher heaps of satisfying body. To keep the drink vegan friendly, almond milk is a great choice because your drink will benefit from its nutty aroma and natural hint of sweetness.

Advertisement