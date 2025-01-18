The Luxury Kirkland Candy You Should Absolutely Splurge On At Costco

Although it's known for its cheap prices for bulk items, Costco is not necessarily synonymous with luxury goods. It's more of a practical shopping destination, for everyday products and groceries. Every once in a while, though, a more high-end item pops up in the warehouse that gets members raving. Luxurious jewelry, wine, and caviar sometimes grace the shelves. Top-notch quality items can even be found amidst the sea of Hershey's products and Oreos in the candy section of Costco. In fact, we tested and ranked 10 Costco candy products, and the Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates came out the winner.

This gourmet chocolate box comes with 46 luxury chocolates to sample, from coffee caramel to hazelnut cream. The chocolate itself tastes very high-quality, regardless of the type; white, dark, and milk are all delicious. The fillings taste of real ingredients rather than artificial flavorings.

The case with a lot of chocolate boxes is that there are just as many non-favorable types as there are good ones, but everything in this box is tasty. Honestly, you could pick out any chocolate without even looking at the descriptions, and you'd likely be happy with your choice.