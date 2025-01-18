The Smoky Egg Swap That's Perfect For Your Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Whether you're ordering one of our tested and ranked fast food breakfast sandwiches or making one from scratch, eggs are most likely a key ingredient. Consequently, vegan breakfast sandwiches need a worthy egg swap that's just as versatile and malleable. Of course, the ultimate vegan chameleon is tofu. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that it's the smoky egg swap that brings flavor, protein, and texture to your vegan breakfast sandwich.

Advertisement

We've advocated for a wire masher to transform tofu firm or extra firm tofu into the crumbly, bouncy texture of egg curds. For the purposes of a sandwich, a more cohesive texture like that of an omelet makes tofu an even better egg swap. The smoky flavor that'll bring depth to the savoriness of your tofu egg swap requires the addition of liquid smoke like this hickory liquid smoke from Colgin. The easiest way to incorporate liquid seasonings into tofu is through a marinade. Let quarter to half-inch thick square or rectangular tofu steaks marinade in a blend of tamari, liquid smoke, and black salt to approximate the flavor of eggs. Then, you can fry the steaks in oil in a non-stick pan over medium-high heat for around 3 minutes per side. You can also bake the steaks or air fry them before adding them to a breakfast sandwich.

Advertisement