The Sweet Juice You Should Be Adding To Store-Bought Soy Sauce

Finding out that your supposedly "premium" and "all-natural" soy sauce turns out to taste flat is an all-too-common experience for people who use this condiment in the kitchen. Fortunately, when that happens to you, you don't have to throw away the whole bottle. We talked with some experts, including Corrie Duffy, the author behind Corrie Cooks, Chef Ben Wenzel, general manager of River Stone Chophouse, and Nic Vanderbeeken, the executive chef at Bali's Apéritif Restaurant to see what they'd do if some bog-standard-grade soy sauce passed by their kitchens. One of the most surprising hacks we heard? Adding pineapple juice.

Yes, that carton of pineapple juice in your fridge has more use than just as an ingredient for a spicy pineapple lemonade summer cocktail. The natural sweetness and bright acidity of the pineapple, turn out, can perfectly complement the salty, savory notes of soy sauce to give you a far more complex-tasting condiment.

Start by mixing three parts of soy sauce with one part of pineapple juice, then adjust to taste. Other than using it straight as a dip (made a lot easier since the juice adds extra liquid), thanks to the potent meat-tenderizing property of pineapple juice, you can also count on this sweetened soy sauce as a marinade. So, with this sweetened soy sauce, you can get a double punch of flavor and tenderizing effect.

