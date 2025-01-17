The Spicy Sauce Your Pulled Pork Sandwich Needs ASAP

Homemade is always best, so make piri-piri sauce like Curtis Stone, skip the rest of the recipe, and focus on the sauce. There are also plenty of other recipes online if you want to make it from scratch another way. Then, there are the store-bought bottles of piri-piri sauce that you can find at many major grocers. Or you can always head to Amazon and buy this Nando's peri-peri sauce (yes, it's spelled two ways), which is from a popular South African chicken chain that's all the rage across the UK too.

Whether you use homemade or bottled sauce, you can toss your pulled pork in the piri-piri sauce to let the meat soak up the flavors. Another option is to squirt it on top like any other condiment so that everyone can use it as much as they prefer, with heat levels in mind. Try it with our easy pulled pork recipe if you don't already have some on hand. To offset the richness of the pork and heat from the sauce, pair it with an apple and cucumber slaw or mix the sauce with mayonnaise for a balance of flavor. And according to Mary Fawzy, other easy additions to your next pulled pork sandwich range from pickled red onions to cheddar cheese.