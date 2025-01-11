Trader Joe's New Fruit Snack Has Fans Divided
For customers who frequent Trader Joe's, every trip can seem like an adventure. No matter if snacks aren't on the shopping list, it's impossible not to notice the grocery chain's ever-changing lineup of goodies and add at least one treat to the shopping cart. However, not every new addition is a surefire winner. Trader Joe's recently unveiled their latest creation, Crispy Dried Watermelon, and to say that reviews are mixed would be an understatement.
Marketed to shoppers as "a true feat of physics," the bag claims that it takes 1.5 pounds of watermelon to make this snack. These watermelon strips have been peeled and vacuum-dried to retain a strong flavor with none of the dripping that typically accompanies enjoying a fresh slice. Trader Joe's has previously offered a snack called "Organic Watermelon Jerky," but this appears to be a new product entirely. While the strips are very crunchy and fruit-flavored, for some customers, the allure quickly fades after only a bite.
One TikToker compared the snack unfavorably to vegetable chips and, while noting that TJ's latest offering smells good, couldn't shake the bitter aftertaste. Similarly, a Reddit user confirmed that the Crispy Dried Watermelon isn't bad, but highlighted that it's not anything special either. Evidently, the dried watermelon is a little too sugary, a little too sweet, and has a texture closer to a tortilla chip than a fruit snack. Others in the Reddit thread compared the taste to rotten fish and the texture to snake skin, while deeming the lack of juice as unappealing for longtime watermelon fans.
A welcome sight for some
Mixed reviews aside, Trader Joe's is known for its flavorful dried fruit. At first glance, the dried watermelon snack looks similar to a bag of vegetable chips, but it makes for a much healthier snack at just 150 calories per serving (which equals an entire 1.41-ounce bag). The brand also suggests crushing the dried watermelon strips for use in cocktails or blending them with cream to create a flavorful frosting. The new snack can also be found on Amazon, though the price skyrockets online.
While some shoppers have been less than pleased with TJ's new snack offering, others can't seem to get enough of it. Another Reddit user had only good things to say about the Crispy Dried Watermelon, calling it the "best thing" Trader Joe's has yet to offer. While the new snack has not yet been included on Trader Joe's website, it may be worth spending a few dollars to try it. If it's not available in-store, we highly recommend the Chile Seasoned Dried Mango or any one of Trader Joe's many snack offerings.