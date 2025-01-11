Trader Joe's New Fruit Snack Has Fans Divided

For customers who frequent Trader Joe's, every trip can seem like an adventure. No matter if snacks aren't on the shopping list, it's impossible not to notice the grocery chain's ever-changing lineup of goodies and add at least one treat to the shopping cart. However, not every new addition is a surefire winner. Trader Joe's recently unveiled their latest creation, Crispy Dried Watermelon, and to say that reviews are mixed would be an understatement.

Marketed to shoppers as "a true feat of physics," the bag claims that it takes 1.5 pounds of watermelon to make this snack. These watermelon strips have been peeled and vacuum-dried to retain a strong flavor with none of the dripping that typically accompanies enjoying a fresh slice. Trader Joe's has previously offered a snack called "Organic Watermelon Jerky," but this appears to be a new product entirely. While the strips are very crunchy and fruit-flavored, for some customers, the allure quickly fades after only a bite.

One TikToker compared the snack unfavorably to vegetable chips and, while noting that TJ's latest offering smells good, couldn't shake the bitter aftertaste. Similarly, a Reddit user confirmed that the Crispy Dried Watermelon isn't bad, but highlighted that it's not anything special either. Evidently, the dried watermelon is a little too sugary, a little too sweet, and has a texture closer to a tortilla chip than a fruit snack. Others in the Reddit thread compared the taste to rotten fish and the texture to snake skin, while deeming the lack of juice as unappealing for longtime watermelon fans.

