You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From Delicious Vegan Chocolate Pudding

The simplest recipes are sometimes the ones that only take a few ingredients to make like macaroni and cheese or a simple loaf of banana bread. With just two ingredients, those who long for the nostalgic taste of chocolate pudding can make a vegan version in the comfort of their kitchen.

For pudding lovers who want a healthier version of this classic treat, all it takes is silken tofu and melted chocolate chips. For anyone who's skeptical, the combination of the two ingredients results in a soft pudding texture and the melted chocolate covers the taste of the tofu, so it doesn't just taste like tofu with a bit of chocolate on top.

The key is to get the right mix of tofu and chocolate, a 3:1 ratio, to pull it together. The silken tofu offers a creamy, soft texture once it's blended and the chocolate — well, it offers a rich chocolatey flavor. Blending the two together until thick results in a flavorful pudding that fully takes on the taste of the chocolate that's used — and who doesn't love a healthy dessert that doesn't actually taste healthy?

