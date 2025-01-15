The Canned Fruit That Should Stay Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Say you're about to whip up a bunch of fruit salad or some banana cream pie. If all of the bananas at your grocery store are green, you might tempted to look for a can of them instead. Before you do, take note. This popular fruit made the wrong side of our 6 Best and 6 Worst Canned Fruits to Buy at the Grocery Store.

Advertisement

Timing perfectly ripe bananas can be a challenge. Like avocados, they tend to go from "not yet" to "too late" awfully fast. But if they're canned when they're ripe, they're already on their way to being mushy. What's more, packing them in water or sugary syrup (which adds extra calories) will only make them soggier. There's also no guarantee that they'll keep their attractive creamy yellow color. If you're baking with them, that's not a problem, but if they're the star of your recipe, you definitely don't want them to look brown.