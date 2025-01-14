The Crunchy Addition Your Canned Pie Filling Needs ASAP

To make the most of this combo, we suggest you go a little farther than just tossing raw nuts into the mix. One approach is to toast them first. This will give them a deeper color and crunch while deepening their flavor. It takes just a few minutes in a dry stovetop skillet. Be sure to use medium heat and toss them partway through cooking so that all of them have a chance to brown.

Another method is to sugar the nuts. All you need to do is melt some brown sugar in a skillet, then toss the nuts in, stir, and turn them out onto a sheet of waxed paper to cool. If you like, you can sprinkle them with salt or cinnamon to enhance their flavors. Coating the nuts this way will also keep the liquid in the canned pie filling from soaking into them so they stay crunchier during cooking.

Whichever option you choose, save a few to sprinkle on the crust as a garnish after cooking. And make sure you're not serving to anyone with a nut allergy since they're not an expected ingredient in pies.