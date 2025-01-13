The 3 Korean Soy Sauce Varieties And What To Do With Them

Soy sauce is a staple condiment of Asian cuisine. It brings a salty punch of flavor to your favorite dishes and can be used for dipping, as a marinade, in salad dressings, and much more. With several different types of soy sauce to choose from, there's no limit to the myriad of applications for delicious dishes. Of the numerous essential ingredients for Korean cooking, soy sauce is certainly a must. There are actually three major varieties of Korean soy sauce, also known as ganjang, each of which has a unique level of intensity and taste and specific use. Between Jin ganjang, Joseon ganjang, and Yangjo ganjang, it's important to understand the differences among them so you can use them accordingly in your cooking.

Advertisement

The process of making ganjang was traditionally done by pressing blocks of boiled soybeans, and then adding rice straw containing wild mold and bacteria. These blocks would be brined over a period of months and strained and fermented. Modern methods for making ganjang sometimes involve chemical additives and an expedited process of fermentation, which varies between the different types. For example, while Jin ganjang is chemically produced, Joseon ganjang and Yangjo ganjang are both made more naturally albeit with noticeably different flavor profiles. Whether you're making Japchae, a Korean favorite stir-fry noodle dish or experimenting with new flavors outside of typical Korean dishes, choosing and using the right soy sauce for your dish is paramount.

Advertisement