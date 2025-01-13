The 3 Korean Soy Sauce Varieties And What To Do With Them
Soy sauce is a staple condiment of Asian cuisine. It brings a salty punch of flavor to your favorite dishes and can be used for dipping, as a marinade, in salad dressings, and much more. With several different types of soy sauce to choose from, there's no limit to the myriad of applications for delicious dishes. Of the numerous essential ingredients for Korean cooking, soy sauce is certainly a must. There are actually three major varieties of Korean soy sauce, also known as ganjang, each of which has a unique level of intensity and taste and specific use. Between Jin ganjang, Joseon ganjang, and Yangjo ganjang, it's important to understand the differences among them so you can use them accordingly in your cooking.
The process of making ganjang was traditionally done by pressing blocks of boiled soybeans, and then adding rice straw containing wild mold and bacteria. These blocks would be brined over a period of months and strained and fermented. Modern methods for making ganjang sometimes involve chemical additives and an expedited process of fermentation, which varies between the different types. For example, while Jin ganjang is chemically produced, Joseon ganjang and Yangjo ganjang are both made more naturally albeit with noticeably different flavor profiles. Whether you're making Japchae, a Korean favorite stir-fry noodle dish or experimenting with new flavors outside of typical Korean dishes, choosing and using the right soy sauce for your dish is paramount.
Jin ganjang
This soy sauce is among the varieties most commonly found in Korean restaurants. Cheaper and considered a lesser quality sauce for having a higher level of chemically produced ingredients compared to naturally occurring ones, Jin ganjang is nonetheless as convenient as it is economical. Because of the element of synthetic flavors and the lower price point, it's an ideal soy sauce for use in braised dishes and other similar cooking styles where you'll want the flavor to endure without burning off in the process.
Rather than write off Jin ganjang as "the cheap stuff," it's important to consider its usefulness in making luxurious meals. For example, if you are making a Dubu Jorim (Korean braised tofu) recipe, use Jin ganjang soy sauce so the taste properly permeates the tofu and sustains it beyond the duration of braising. This is also a great ingredient to ensure you get the best flavor possible when seasoning Korean beef stew. If you want to give this Korean soy sauce a try, simply grab a bottle of Sempio Jin Gold Soy Sauce for your next culinary adventure.
Joseon ganjang
Also known as Guk ganjang, traditional, house, and soup soy sauce, Joseon ganjang is a much more flavorful sauce overall. Its simple composition of only saltwater and soybeans and the fact that it's made over a considerably longer fermentation process means that this soy sauce is especially salty in taste and has an increased intensity of flavor. Of the three variations of Korean soy sauces, this one is the most traditional as it's what was originally used in Korean cooking prior to the fermentation process being expedited by means of synthetic production. With all of this in mind, Joseon ganjang comes at a higher price point than Jin ganjang and has its own specific uses.
As its nickname implies, this sauce is frequently used in soups as well as other Korean banchan dishes. If you're making a Korean BBQ-inspired lentils recipe, for example, a splash of Joseon ganjang would be a welcome addition. If you aren't used to the potency of this Korean soy sauce, remember that a little bit goes a long way. Start with a bottle of O'Food Soy Sauce and go slowly, tasting as you go.
Yangjo ganjang
This variation of Korean soy sauce boasts more sweetness than the other two. Although similar in natural composition and fermentation process to Joseon ganjang, Yangjo ganjang contains the addition of wheat, which is added to quicken the process of fermentation. This is also what accounts for this soy sauce's sweeter taste. When you want a dependable dipping sauce or even a meat marinade, reach for a bottle of Sempio Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce (available on Amazon) to get started.
If you want to experiment with new flavors, try using Yangjo ganjang in the marinade for a bulgogi beef recipe. You can use it to dress salads or dip your favorite vegetables. It's also worth noting that, while sweeter, this sauce can be used in cooking as a substitute for Joseon ganjang. However you choose to use it, know that it will enhance your favorite dishes with robust flavor.