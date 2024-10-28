How To Season Korean Beef Stew For The Absolute Best Flavor

Craving delicious Korean beef stew at home this week? Before you make it, chef Ji Hye Kim, owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan has some expert tips for you. Following Kim's great tips, you'll be able to season Korean beef stew and achieve the absolute best flavor. Kim told Tasting Table, "Once you simmer the beef to get the beef broth ready, cool the broth with the beef still in it until it is tepid. Take the beef out and pull them with the grain. The pieces should be about 2 inches long. Then season [the beef] with soy sauce, scallions, garlic, sesame oil, and chili oil." Aside from these ingredients, you can also use doenjang, an essential Korean pantry staple, to season the meat.

Feel free to skip the chili oil if you don't want a spicy beef stew. Kim's version of Korean beef stew is yukgaejang (육개장), or spicy beef and vegetable soup. She continued, "Let [the seasoned beef] sit while you finish all the other prep for this dish, then add back the beef along with all the other vegetables to simmer to finish. The additional seasoning that you give to the cooked and pulled beef will amplify the beefy and spicy flavors of yukgaejang."