The Popular Grocery Chain With The Worst Condensed Milk
Cracking open the tin, it immediately hits you: that delectable, slightly vanilla-flavored wave of sweetness. We all know what good condensed milk should taste and smell like — some go so far as to call it the backbone of baking. However, in an in-depth review of the most popular condensed milk brands, Tasting Table found that not every one hits that mark. Which is the worst? Dead last in our ranking is Great Value Sweetened Condensed Milk from Walmart. Our taste tester was instantly thrown off by the thick and clumpy texture; there was no characteristic slickness or pourability. Sneaky suspicions that it wasn't up to par were solidified — almost literally — when the reviewer attempted a cake recipe with the product. The result was a dense and hardened mess. Thus, Great Value quickly found itself at the bottom of the rankings.
Other customer reviews are a bit mixed, with some praises for low costs here and there. Perhaps no news is good news? Others complained about the condensed milk's thickness or the overflowing, bent tins, but mostly, there was relative silence. While there are so many ways to cook with sweetened condensed milk, a perfect texture can set one up for success. Nobody wants a tinned, sugary saboteur. Play it safe and choose a smoother option: Borden Magnolia. According to our taste tester, this brand was silky-slick and produced a gorgeously airy cake.
Why do damaged cans matter?
Dented tins have been a recurring complaint from many unsatisfied customers who purchased Great Value Sweetened Condensed Milk from Walmart, and it's important to note why that matters. There are several reasons why you might think twice before eating from a dented can, ranging from avoiding pathogens to dodgy textures. Firstly, dents can cause minuscule holes in the material, compromising the anaerobic conditions that protect the milk from external bacteria.
Condensed milk has a shelf life of years. However, once opened, it is best used within three to four days and refrigerated in an airtight container. It's easy to see why damaged tins are problematic. After all, they've been left for days on warm shelves. Don't forget to inspect condensed milk before use in case the damage is too small to spot with the naked eye. When peeking inside the can, search for any signs of visible mold, clumpiness, or a foul aroma.
The biggest concern regarding damaged containers is the potential spread of botulism, a bacteria that risks serious illness and even death. Red flags of its presence include bulging or dented material. Thankfully, it's quite rare, with the last recorded case occurring in the 1970s. However, it highlights the dangers a small defect can carry. It's not just Great Value that struggles with this issue, either. Damaged tins occur across all brands, so keep an eagle eye out for can conditions when shopping. It's not just a question of texture; be picky to stay healthy.