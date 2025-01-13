The Popular Grocery Chain With The Worst Condensed Milk

Cracking open the tin, it immediately hits you: that delectable, slightly vanilla-flavored wave of sweetness. We all know what good condensed milk should taste and smell like — some go so far as to call it the backbone of baking. However, in an in-depth review of the most popular condensed milk brands, Tasting Table found that not every one hits that mark. Which is the worst? Dead last in our ranking is Great Value Sweetened Condensed Milk from Walmart. Our taste tester was instantly thrown off by the thick and clumpy texture; there was no characteristic slickness or pourability. Sneaky suspicions that it wasn't up to par were solidified — almost literally — when the reviewer attempted a cake recipe with the product. The result was a dense and hardened mess. Thus, Great Value quickly found itself at the bottom of the rankings.

Advertisement

Other customer reviews are a bit mixed, with some praises for low costs here and there. Perhaps no news is good news? Others complained about the condensed milk's thickness or the overflowing, bent tins, but mostly, there was relative silence. While there are so many ways to cook with sweetened condensed milk, a perfect texture can set one up for success. Nobody wants a tinned, sugary saboteur. Play it safe and choose a smoother option: Borden Magnolia. According to our taste tester, this brand was silky-slick and produced a gorgeously airy cake.