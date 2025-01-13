Should You Actually Avoid Standing In Front Of A Running Microwave?

We've all heard the sage advice, "Don't stand in front of the microwave." For the most part, this is little more than a modern-day wives' tale. The vast majority of microwaves are safe enough to stand nearby and not worry too much. But are there exceptions to that rule? Could there be a dangerous microwave mistake we're still making? The answer is yes. It turns out that it's entirely possible for microwaves to leak radiation, under specific circumstances.

If you find yourself in possession of a faulty machine, standing close by could mean exposure to leaked electromagnetic radiation. These waves can cause serious burns and long-term health complications. In short, fully functioning microwaves are technically fine, but any damaged product poses a risk of exposure. Even so, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends not standing in front of microwaves during operation, just in case.

It sounds simple enough, doesn't it? The issue lies a little deeper, though. These leakages are impossible to spot with the naked eye. So, while there may be warning signs like broken doors or seals, following the FDA's recommendation and keeping one's distance is the safer bet. One way to ensure that your microwave isn't leaking is to invest in a radiation detector. Otherwise, be sure to pay that old wives' tale some mind. After all, a little caution never hurts anyone.

