The Dangerous Microwave Mistake You're Probably Still Making

All kinds of mistakes haunt our kitchens, either past, potential, or future foibles, ranging from big to small or catastrophic. Fortunately, microwaves lessen the stress with relatively no-fuss cooking; just program and push the start button. They're also culinary superheroes for quickly defrosting meal components in a pinch. The exception is when raw meat is involved in any way, shape, or form. If so, it's time to remember kitchen warnings of "food in the danger zone."

The infamous danger zone is where perishable foods reach temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the point at which bacteria thrive and begin to multiply. Inside a microwave, the juices of raw meats can carry those detrimental, sometimes deadly, bacteria, dribbling them over surfaces of your appliance. In that vein, you're probably still making a dangerous microwave mistake that involves defrosting meats and reheating other foods.

Say you need to thaw a raw chuck roast quickly, and you turn to the microwave. The outside layers of meat may defrost more quickly than the thicker middle, potentially sending the soft warmer portions into the dreaded danger zone. The juices and exterior portions can now come into contact with microwave surfaces, depositing harmful bacteria. You continue on your merry way, cooking that roast to perfection and enjoying a delicious dinner. Later comes dessert or leftovers, which get popped into the same microwave oven and onto the same bacteria-laden glass turntable plate. That's instant cross-contamination.