How To Store Peeled Boiled Eggs For Maximum Moisture And Freshness
You know the saying: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's a controversial statement nowadays, with some researchers suggesting that those who skip out on breakfast aren't missing much, especially if they get necessary nutrients throughout the day. However, we still think breakfast is critical to getting your day started on the right foot, and one of the best ways to do so is by making sure your meal has plenty of protein. Whether you like them soft or hard, boiled eggs are ideal for those who are on-the-go but who don't want to pass up on a protein-packed breakfast. You can make them ahead — and peel them, too — to make things super easy for yourself. However, if you decide to do so, you'll want to ensure that your peeled eggs are stored correctly in the fridge so they don't dry out and go bad.
Once you've boiled your eggs, place them into a cold bowl of ice water. This is the easy trick to peeling them, as it will ensure the shell and the membrane will separate seamlessly. Then, peel them under running water to keep things tidy. Once they're peeled, store them in an airtight container or a sealed Ziploc bag. When eggs are peeled, they lose their natural protection, so you'll want to make sure they're protected from any microorganisms floating around your fridge. Leave them as is, or, if you're worried they'll dry out, wrap them in a damp paper towel in their container. According to the FDA, boiled eggs are good to eat for a week after cooking, so make sure you date the container they're in.
Keep boiled eggs in their shell for best results
We get it: Peeling boiled eggs is a total pain in the neck, so doing it ahead of time is a great way to save time during busy mornings. However, if you're more focused on flavor and freshness than convenience, the best way to store your boiled eggs is actually in their shell. Storing your boiled eggs in their shell will keep all that moisture trapped inside, which will ensure your eggs don't become dry. It's still best to keep them in an airtight container, though, even though they're still in their shell. We like these glass Rubbermaid food containers from Amazon.
Just like peeled boiled eggs, unpeeled boiled eggs will last for up to a week in the fridge. Nevertheless, it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for any signs that your boiled eggs might be bad. While boiled eggs generally have a slight sulfur scent, before biting into one, give it a sniff to determine if it's gone bad. A bad scent should tell you right away that it's probably not safe to eat, but you can also pay attention to the texture. If it feels abnormally slimy, it's probably spoiled and should be thrown away. When it comes to food safety, the general rule of thumb is, "When in doubt, throw it out," and it's important to stick to that mantra when it comes to eating boiled eggs.