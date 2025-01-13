How To Store Peeled Boiled Eggs For Maximum Moisture And Freshness

You know the saying: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's a controversial statement nowadays, with some researchers suggesting that those who skip out on breakfast aren't missing much, especially if they get necessary nutrients throughout the day. However, we still think breakfast is critical to getting your day started on the right foot, and one of the best ways to do so is by making sure your meal has plenty of protein. Whether you like them soft or hard, boiled eggs are ideal for those who are on-the-go but who don't want to pass up on a protein-packed breakfast. You can make them ahead — and peel them, too — to make things super easy for yourself. However, if you decide to do so, you'll want to ensure that your peeled eggs are stored correctly in the fridge so they don't dry out and go bad.

Once you've boiled your eggs, place them into a cold bowl of ice water. This is the easy trick to peeling them, as it will ensure the shell and the membrane will separate seamlessly. Then, peel them under running water to keep things tidy. Once they're peeled, store them in an airtight container or a sealed Ziploc bag. When eggs are peeled, they lose their natural protection, so you'll want to make sure they're protected from any microorganisms floating around your fridge. Leave them as is, or, if you're worried they'll dry out, wrap them in a damp paper towel in their container. According to the FDA, boiled eggs are good to eat for a week after cooking, so make sure you date the container they're in.

