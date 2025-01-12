We've Finally Found The Worst Bottled Water Brand

Water is the source of life, but that doesn't mean you can't slap a price tag on it. According to a study by the NRDC, a casual approach is exactly what some bottled water companies take. Its findings showed that 25% of products consist solely of tap water, with no extra frills or special recipes, just something customers could have gotten from their sink. After hearing that, Tasting Table couldn't resist putting grocery stores to the test, investigating 29 popular water brands. While there were plenty of enjoyable beverages, there was one bottle our reviewer could never recommend — Pure Life was a certified non-starter. While technically filtered, it definitely flagged for glorified tap water status. The flavors were lacking. But, worse still, the bottle had an inescapable taste of plastic, hardly instilling confidence in its potential as a healthy, refreshing drink.

Advertisement

True connoisseurs know that not all H2O tastes the same, right? But even if we were stuck on a desert island, Pure Life wouldn't be the bottle we prayed for. While some customers enjoyed the water, others complain of a weirdly sour and bitter taste. Fancy a safer bet? Opt for Proud Source instead; the brand even uses infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles — take that, plastic.