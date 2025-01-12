The Best P.F. Chang's Frozen Entree Is A Weeknight Must-Have

P.F. Chang's has plenty of delicious entrees to choose from, whether you're going out to the restaurant or eating from your home. In fact, for the nights when you're craving P.F. Chang's but don't want to go anywhere, the restaurant's frozen entrees are a great choice. They're not only a quick and easy weeknight meal, but they're also surprisingly delicious, as evidenced by Tasting Table's all-time favorite P.F. Chang's frozen entree. That meal is honey chicken, which wins out for its savory — yet sweet — sauce and easy to achieve crispiness.

According to the restaurant brand's website, the honey roasted chicken frozen meal consists of a crispy tempura chicken breast coated in a honey and garlic sauce. That sauce is simultaneously sweet — thank you, ginger undertone — and slightly tangy. It's therefore the perfect, well-balanced meal ... and a surefire upgrade from the generic frozen chicken dishes you'll find at the grocery store.

Not to mention, P.F. Chang's entree makes for an easy starting point to throw together an entire meal. Sure, you can eat the chicken straight from the microwave – and exactly as-is — but with a strategic cooking method and a few extra ingredients, you'll elevate the entree into something far better than a frozen meal.

