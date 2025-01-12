The Best P.F. Chang's Frozen Entree Is A Weeknight Must-Have
P.F. Chang's has plenty of delicious entrees to choose from, whether you're going out to the restaurant or eating from your home. In fact, for the nights when you're craving P.F. Chang's but don't want to go anywhere, the restaurant's frozen entrees are a great choice. They're not only a quick and easy weeknight meal, but they're also surprisingly delicious, as evidenced by Tasting Table's all-time favorite P.F. Chang's frozen entree. That meal is honey chicken, which wins out for its savory — yet sweet — sauce and easy to achieve crispiness.
According to the restaurant brand's website, the honey roasted chicken frozen meal consists of a crispy tempura chicken breast coated in a honey and garlic sauce. That sauce is simultaneously sweet — thank you, ginger undertone — and slightly tangy. It's therefore the perfect, well-balanced meal ... and a surefire upgrade from the generic frozen chicken dishes you'll find at the grocery store.
Not to mention, P.F. Chang's entree makes for an easy starting point to throw together an entire meal. Sure, you can eat the chicken straight from the microwave – and exactly as-is — but with a strategic cooking method and a few extra ingredients, you'll elevate the entree into something far better than a frozen meal.
You can easily dress up air-fried or oven-roasted P.F. Chang's frozen honey chicken
Preheat your oven — or plug in your air fryer — and you'll have a delicious dinner in practically no time at all. P.F. Chang's frozen entree packaging advises home chefs to air fry their honey roasted chicken. This process may require slightly more time than throwing it in the microwave, but it will improve the chicken's texture, allowing it to crisp up nicely. The oven likewise does a similarly great job, allowing the chicken's crisp tempura consistency to live up to its potential.
The chicken, however, is at its best quality when paired with a few extra additions. Namely, you'll want to cook rice or noodles as a base for the meal — and a way to sop up any extra sauce and honey-based flavorings. If you really want to spruce up the dish, however, opt for a fresh topping in the form of sliced green onions. They'll brighten the frozen meal while adding a mildly sweet finishing touch.
If you're still hungry, you can likewise pair your cooked honey chicken with additional P.F. Chang's frozen entrees. For inspiration, try the brand's Korean-inspired pork bowl, which ranks as yet another of Tasting Table's favorite frozen dishes. Although the restaurant brand surely has fewer frozen to-go meals than those available on its in-person menu, you still have plenty of choices. After all, there's always an opportunity for an easy weeknight meal.