The Utz Potato Chips That Don't Deserve A Place In Your Snack Rotation

Utz is loved for its wide variety of pretzels, popcorn, and potato chips, but even the most iconic brands have their missteps. In our ranking of 22 Utz chip flavors, Grandma Utz Kettle-Style Potato Chips landed dead last — and it's pretty clear why. The reviewer tasted each chip over several days, trying each one at least twice to evaluate its taste, texture, and how well it matched its packaging description — all while drawing on their experience as a chef to stay objective.

Grandma Utz Kettle-Style Potato Chips are fried in lard, giving them a greasy, heavy texture that feels more cloying than satisfying. On top of that, our reviewer noted an oily aftertaste that'll have you wishing for a better seasoned alternative. While Grandma Utz chips are marketed as a retro, back to basics snack, they have a tough time standing out in today's market, where people are more focused on cleaner ingredients and new, exciting flavors. With health-conscious snacking on the rise, traditional fried snacks are falling out of favor.

Even the packaging feels like a throwback, with its muted design struggling to compete with the bold, eye-catching options from other brands. The dense crunch of these chips might appeal to kettle-style chip lovers, but the flavor isn't for everyone. As our reviewer put it, "There is an off-putting bitterness." So, it's no surprise these chips landed at the bottom of our ranking, with their divisive taste and old school production style keeping them out of most snack rotations.

