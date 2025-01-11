How To Reheat Frozen Cabbage Rolls

Whether you stuff them with vegetables or stick to savory meat and rice, cabbage rolls of any kind are a hearty dish. Typically made in a wide casserole dish, it's common to whip up more cabbage rolls than you can finish in a single setting. If you've stowed them away in the freezer for later, learn the best ways to reheat the cabbage rolls so they're as good as new.

To make the rolls, cabbage leaves are slightly wilted in boiling water before being stuffed with minced meat, rice, and herbs. They're either simmered or baked in tomato sauce, which heats the rolls gently from the inside out and leaves them with a tender texture. Once the rolls are frozen, it's best to take the same care in reheating them so they don't end up soggy or with an interior that's still cold.

Start by thawing them in the fridge for a few hours before placing the rolls in a casserole dish. Cover them with some leftover tomato sauce and place the dish in the oven. To ensure that the cabbage rolls stay moist, cover the dish with some foil to keep the steam trapped. Heat them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 30 minutes; the low temperature and extended cooking time ensure the rolls are evenly heated throughout.

