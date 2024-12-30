The Golden Rule To Remember When Baking With Frozen Vs Fresh Fruit
There's a common sentiment that using fresh ingredients when cooking is always superior to frozen ones, but this isn't always true. Frozen fruits can yield the same results as their fresh counterparts, and they're sometimes a better choice, given that they're harvested at the height of ripeness. Though the outcome is similar, you may have to spend a little more time baking treats with frozen fruit.
In desserts like pies or tarts, the fruits are expected to be syrupy and hot, a perfect complement to the flaky, crisp exterior of the dough. Frozen fruits will get to that texture, but they need to spend some more time in the oven in order to get from chilled and hard to plump and steamy. Every baked good is different, but it'll probably take around five to 10 extra minutes for the transformation to be complete. If taken out too early, the fruits won't obtain that soft, jam-like texture that comes when you heat them.
With the extra time spent in the oven, it's best to move certain steps to later in the baking process. If you like to add glazes to treats like lemon blueberry scones in the middle of baking, do it towards the end to avoid burning. The excess time can be annoying, but it can't be avoided since the fruits shouldn't be thawed before baking. Doing so could result in a batter that's too wet, causing it to fall apart.
What baked goods should you use frozen fruit in?
When baking with frozen fruits, it's best to opt for something with a thick batter that won't be weighed down by the heaviness of the ingredients. That way, the fruits are evenly distributed throughout the batter rather than immediately going to the bottom. Treats like cardamom blueberry muffins are thick, making them perfect for using up frozen berries.
Cobblers are another baked treat that works well with frozen fruits. Their longer baking time gives the fruits a chance to become jammy and soft. With an almond-spiced cherry cobbler, the thick batter goes right on top of the fruits, so there's no need to worry about the water thinning out the dough. Plus, frozen cherries already come pitted, so there's less prep work involved.
The thick, hearty texture of a crisp makes it another top dessert to make with frozen fruit. Our easy peach crisp relies on flour, brown sugar, rolled oats, butter, and pecans to top off the dish. Since there's no liquid in the mix, having a little extra moisture from the frozen peaches won't make the dish soggy. Additionally, the dessert bakes for around an hour, ensuring that the top is crisp and the peaches are just the right amount of plump.