The Worst Frozen Mochi At Trader Joe's Tastes More Like A Scented Candle

Trader Joes' frozen section is elite. From the Mandarin Orange Chicken to Cookie Butter Ice Cream, it's home to some serious freezer must-haves. One of Trader Joes' most treasured frozen treats are the mochi ice creams. If you haven't had them before and are curious to try one, we recommend you skip the caramel apple, as it fell dead last when we ranked every Trader Joe's mochi ice cream flavor.

Unfortunately, our reviewer was not a fan of the caramel apple mochi ice cream, likening the taste to a fall candle. Our reviewer found the apple flavor to be "perfumey" with a caramel note that hit more like a bland sweetness than a rich, buttery caramel. Not only did this flavor land at the bottom of the rankings, it was actively disliked by our reviewer. It seems other people agree, as TikTok user @sunnysideuptv theatrically gags after her taste test of the treat and says, "I need a moment to recover from that one." But, if you're still looking to indulge in the Trader Joe's mochi ice cream, both the green tea and the strawberry flavors knock it out of the park and make for a delicious, chewy treat.

