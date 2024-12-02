There's some serious detective work to be done when it boils down to figuring out the brands behind Trader Joe's most popular items. Did you know the company doesn't have its own production factory? The latest craze (and, incidentally, Travis Kelce's favorite treat) is Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream. According to one Reddit user — ironically named dont_listen2me — Pierre's Ice Cream Company is the wizard behind the magic. However, we wouldn't take that claim as complete gospel, as Double Rainbow is another frequently raised suspected ice cream partner.

Struggling to find a trace of TJ's partnership ties online? There's a good reason for this: Trader Joe's outsourcing is kept strictly hush-hush. SF Gate reported reaching out to the company for comment and receiving radio silence, while other businesses specifically told their senior news editor, Amy Graff, that they couldn't discuss outsourcing agreements with the media.

Incorporating ice cream is one of the best ways to use cookie butter; we can't believe nobody has yet stepped forward to claim the idea. For now, a definitive answer to the question of who exactly is responsible for TJ's cookie butter ice cream remains a mystery. How about you host your own taste test? Can you spot any revealing similarities between the brands? Rest assured that whichever company is responsible for this much-loved dessert meets high-quality production criteria, and the customer reviews are glowing either way.

