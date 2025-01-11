The McDonald's Ice Cream Sandwich Hack To Satisfy Your Salty-Sweet Cravings
Created in 1995 by a Canadian franchise owner, no one expected the McFlurry to become the icon it is today. The moment it was introduced to the United States in 1997, it quickly became a fan-favorite sweet treat both domestically and internally. Available in approximately 99 countries, McDonald's enjoys creating some truly unique flavors. Within the U.S., it has released the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, Grandma McFlurry, and Chocolatey Pretzel McFluffy, and globally, you can find flavors like Lotus Biscoff, Stroopwafel, Strawberry Oreo, and Pingüinos. As one of McDonald's most customizable snacks, there's an array of ways you can enjoy the McFlurry, including as a sandwich.
Whether you use an Oreo, M&M, or one of its seasonal flavors, take your favorite McFlurry flavor and place it between other McDonald's items. You can go the classic route and make a McFlurry cookie sandwich with its chocolate chip cookies, or, if you want something salty and sweet, try making an ice cream sandwich with McDonald's hash browns. This breakfast item is sturdy enough that they won't get soggy as the ice cream melts and their crispy texture will add another level of texture to this ice cream sandwich. Plus, you can salt them to your liking. The only downside is they're only available for a limited time.
When is the best time to make your McFlurry ice cream sandwich?
For this hack to work, you'll need to purchase two McDonald's hash browns. Unfortunately, all-day breakfast is no longer a thing, which means you can only order hash browns during breakfast hours. Depending on the location you visit, breakfast usually begins between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. and ends between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The times vary because each franchise is allowed to decide on its hours and menu.
However, the McFlurry is usually offered as a lunch and dinner item. Since these two items aren't sold at the same time of day, you'll have to see if a McDonald's location near you sells the McFlurry all day long. Although it might not be on the breakfast menu, it's possible you can still ask for it as long as the machine is working. Sometimes items that aren't listed on the menu are still available upon request. For example, when you order breakfast from McDonald's, it usually has juices and coffee listed as the beverage option. However, you can still get soda since the machine is available to use. The same might apply to the McFlurry.
If the McFlurry isn't available in the morning, you can still create this frozen treat. Simply order it late at night and stash it in your freezer. When you're ready to order your crispy hash browns, leave the McFlurry out to soften. By the time you pick up your order, it should be soft enough to use for your ice cream sandwich.