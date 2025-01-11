The McDonald's Ice Cream Sandwich Hack To Satisfy Your Salty-Sweet Cravings

For this hack to work, you'll need to purchase two McDonald's hash browns. Unfortunately, all-day breakfast is no longer a thing, which means you can only order hash browns during breakfast hours. Depending on the location you visit, breakfast usually begins between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. and ends between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The times vary because each franchise is allowed to decide on its hours and menu.

However, the McFlurry is usually offered as a lunch and dinner item. Since these two items aren't sold at the same time of day, you'll have to see if a McDonald's location near you sells the McFlurry all day long. Although it might not be on the breakfast menu, it's possible you can still ask for it as long as the machine is working. Sometimes items that aren't listed on the menu are still available upon request. For example, when you order breakfast from McDonald's, it usually has juices and coffee listed as the beverage option. However, you can still get soda since the machine is available to use. The same might apply to the McFlurry.

If the McFlurry isn't available in the morning, you can still create this frozen treat. Simply order it late at night and stash it in your freezer. When you're ready to order your crispy hash browns, leave the McFlurry out to soften. By the time you pick up your order, it should be soft enough to use for your ice cream sandwich.

