Cold foam is just one of the many coffee trends to emerge in the last century, with Starbucks taking credit for inventing it in 2014 and releasing it to the public in 2018 (although, baristas were frothing cold milk and sweetener and pouring it over iced drinks way before then). But, when it comes to store-bought versions, you'll be trying your luck — especially when it pertains to a popular Target brand. Our taste testers tried and ranked nine different brands of cold foams for your coffee, and they found that the Favorite Day vanilla sweet cream cold foam was the worst of them all.

Target's Favorite Day vanilla sweet cream cold foam comes in a can not too different than what you're used to getting with your store-bought whipped cream, and it operates in much the same way. So, it's really no surprise that our taste tester likened it to "glorified whipped cream." While cold foam and whipped cream are certainly similar (they are both milk or cream mixed with sugar and served cold), there are some key textural differences that the Favorite Day vanilla sweet cream cold foam fails to deliver.

For one, cold foam is intended to float above your coffee and slowly drip down. While the store-bought option from Favorite Day certainly has the first base covered, there is no dripping of any sort. Its texture is much too like whipped cream to actually incorporate into your coffee and instead dissolves away, which might actually be a good thing, because the flavor is way off.

