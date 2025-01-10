The Worst Store-Bought Pizza Crust Is From A Go-To Brand

These days, pizza is no longer reserved for takeout or delivery nights. Walk into any grocery store and you'll find plenty of options to make your own pizza at home, from bagged pizza dough to fresh take-and-bake pizzas. Ready-made pizza crust provides a happy medium between just-pop-it-in-the-oven frozen pizzas and dough that requires tricky stretching and rolling. These products usually come par-baked or fully baked so that you can customize your pizza with your favorite ingredients while avoiding messy dough and longer baking times. Not all options on the shelf are created equal, though. We ranked 10 store-bought pizza crusts, and the one you should avoid is from your favorite little doughboy: Pillsbury's Classic Pizza Crust.

Advertisement

This pizza crust comes canned, and the instructions insist that you just have to unroll it after opening the can. This is where the first pitfall occurs: Trying to roll the dough into any uniform shape will leave your spirit defeated and your arms sore — it just doesn't work. Even if you can get past its not-so-aesthetically-pleasing appearance, the dough is much too sweet to carry any savory toppings. Reviews on the Pillsbury website will warn you not to waste your money on this product. Customers are largely disappointed by its taste and texture, and some wonder if the company is just packaging its trademark crescent rolls and calling them pizza crust. Luckily, the brand's Thin and Crispy Pizza Crust makes up for all that this plain one lacks, so we recommend reaching for that option instead.

Advertisement