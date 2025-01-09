The Secret To Olive Garden's Five-Cheese Ziti Sauce

While some food secrets like the formula of Coca-Cola and the 11 herbs and spices in KFC's famous chicken may never be known, that's certainly not the case with the sauce in Olive Garden's famous five-cheese ziti. Officially known as Five Cheese Ziti al Forno on the menu, customers are offered "a baked blend of Italian cheeses, pasta and [its] signature five cheese marinara" when they order it.

With a name like five-cheese ziti, customers might expect a dish with a fancy name to have a fancy sauce to accompany it. But the ingredients are quite simple. As TikTok user Sarah Sterling notes per an Olive Garden chef, the famous sauce is simply marinara mixed with Alfredo sauce. In many restaurants, this combo is known as pink sauce because of the color made from mixing the two sauces. Customers love it because it offers the best of both worlds on one plate — the tang of tomato-based marinara and the creaminess of Alfredo without any of the flavors being overpowering — not to mention plenty of cheese.