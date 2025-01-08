From early childhood to adolescence to adulthood, ham sandwiches remain a quintessential lunch pick through the years. While sandwiches in our younger years likely consisted of ham and American cheese slices pressed between two pieces of white bread, getting older calls for a more refined taste. Items like caramelized onions and smoky gouda may adorn the upgraded ham sandwiches. For a truly delicious combination, add a dollop of fig spread.

Advertisement

Pairing a fruity spread with ham isn't a novel idea — as kids, it was common to dip the corner of a ham biscuit into those tiny grape jelly containers. Smearing a bit of fig spread onto a sandwich is an entirely different experience, though. Unlike the artificially saccharine grape jelly of our youth, fig jam is rich and honeyed. The deep, concentrated flavor makes it the perfect spread to use on sandwiches, particularly the kinds featuring ham.

The meat is smoky and deeply savory, with fig's sweetness being the perfect component to temper the saltiness. While fig's sugary ways balance out the brininess of ham, its headiness matches the meat's own, ensuring that the rich flavor isn't diminished. The textures of the two ingredients are also complementary. While both are smooth and fleshy, condiments like Divina's Fig Spread Jam are dotted with the fruit's seeds, giving the sandwich a subtle crunch. The thick spread brings a velvety taste to the meat while adding a fruity hint to other sandwich ingredients like umami-rich cheese and earthy vegetables.

Advertisement