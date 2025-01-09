One Of The World's Rarest Chocolates Was Once Eaten By The Aztecs

If you're looking for a type of chocolate to bake with or want to make a cup of hot chocolate from scratch, you'll find dozens of varieties of chocolates as your disposal. One variety in particular is a precious form that makes up only a small sliver of the cacao produced worldwide — and that isn't because this is an inferior type. Criollo can be pinpointed as the original cocoa from which all other varieties have been developed. The Aztecs once traded Criollo fruit as money, and alcoholic beverages were made from fermentations in Central America. Similarly, the ground chocolate has been mixed with water or wine.

Unlike other varieties of cocoa, there is no bitter taste following the consumption of Criollo cocoa beans, only a rich, soft, chocolate note that dances on the tongue. The beginnings of Criollo cocoa can be traced to Amazonia, where in time, the cacao eventually made its way to Venezuela and other South American countries. Criollo, Spanish for creole, has come to reference many Latin American products that have become intertwined with Europe, including corn and tobacco.