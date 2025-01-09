The Best Utz Potato Chips Are A Divisive Flavor
Walk down the chip aisle at any given grocery store and you'll be greeted by a plethora of brands, flavors, and varieties of potato chips. Out of the many brands, Utz is a popular choice for many of us, perhaps because the brand has been around since the 1920s. Even if Utz is your go-to brand for a salty snack, the endless flavor options can make it difficult to choose just one bag to bring home. That's why we set out to complete a ranking of 22 Utz chip flavors to find the best one on the supermarket shelves.
It's quite the feat to taste test 22 different chips, but we got it done. Our conclusion? The best flavor is the Ripples Fried Dill Pickle. That's right, not salt and vinegar or barbecue — but one based on those pickles in the fridge. The chips combine the flavors of dill and vinegar to make pickle-forward notes. We found that the seasonings that lean into the fried pickle inspiration are far superior to other chips and snacks with a pickle flavor.
Spices, crunch factor, and more about Utz Ripples Fried Dill Pickle chips
Utz uses a blend of onion powder, garlic powder, dill weed, and other spices to achieve that fried dill pickle flavor we enjoyed. Tangy, zesty, and savory are the words that Utz uses to describe the flavor profile. In addition to the flavor, the chips are rippled so the crunch factor is also strong if you like a crispy chip. Taste is always subjective, but we aren't the only ones who think these chips are some of the best. There's a Reddit thread littered with comments discussing how flavorful the chips are, plus high ratings from customer reviews on retailer sites from Target to Walmart. Best of all, a bag is priced at less than $4 at some places so it doesn't cost much to try the snack out.
Any pickle fan will likely enjoy these chips straight out of the bag, but the zesty chips would also pair well with our luxe caramelized onion dip for a fusion of flavors and creaminess to contrast with the crunchiness. Out of the many ways to use potato chips, this variety would make a nice burger topping to add crunch and pickle flavor. And if you can't get enough of the flavor profiles after you snag a bag, here's the best pickle-flavored snacks at Trader Joe's.