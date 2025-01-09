The Best Utz Potato Chips Are A Divisive Flavor

Walk down the chip aisle at any given grocery store and you'll be greeted by a plethora of brands, flavors, and varieties of potato chips. Out of the many brands, Utz is a popular choice for many of us, perhaps because the brand has been around since the 1920s. Even if Utz is your go-to brand for a salty snack, the endless flavor options can make it difficult to choose just one bag to bring home. That's why we set out to complete a ranking of 22 Utz chip flavors to find the best one on the supermarket shelves.

It's quite the feat to taste test 22 different chips, but we got it done. Our conclusion? The best flavor is the Ripples Fried Dill Pickle. That's right, not salt and vinegar or barbecue — but one based on those pickles in the fridge. The chips combine the flavors of dill and vinegar to make pickle-forward notes. We found that the seasonings that lean into the fried pickle inspiration are far superior to other chips and snacks with a pickle flavor.