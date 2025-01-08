What To Do With Leftover Breadcrumbs And Egg Wash When You're Done Frying

Whether you're preparing a batch of chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, or fried ice cream, chances are that you're going to spend some time dredging foods — a dip in flour, a dunk in egg wash, and a roll in breadcrumbs ensure the crunchiest results, after all. With so many necessary components, it's also likely that the dredging process will leave you saddled with leftovers. Yet, rather than toss these ingredients into the bin, any odds and ends left behind from breading and frying foods can be transformed into fritters.

Although large bowls of breadcrumbs and egg wash do experience cross-contamination, these seemingly "unusable" ingredients can be repurposed. In fact, the wet and dry ingredients used during dredging actually boast all the elements required to craft fritters, and deliciously hearty ones at that. A clever way of reducing food waste, turning leftovers into fritters can even stretch ingredients further, meaning more money in your pocket. Not to mention that these makeshift fritters are also extremely easy to whip up.

For a wow-worthy yield, start by combining leftover breadcrumbs into the remaining egg wash. The resulting batter should be thick enough to form into little patties or a single, large pancake. If the batter is too runny, don't hesitate to introduce additional breadcrumbs. After shaping, all that's left to do is cook the fritters in leftover frying oil. Once they're fragrant and golden, the fritters are ready to enjoy.

