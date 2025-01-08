What To Do With Leftover Breadcrumbs And Egg Wash When You're Done Frying
Whether you're preparing a batch of chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, or fried ice cream, chances are that you're going to spend some time dredging foods — a dip in flour, a dunk in egg wash, and a roll in breadcrumbs ensure the crunchiest results, after all. With so many necessary components, it's also likely that the dredging process will leave you saddled with leftovers. Yet, rather than toss these ingredients into the bin, any odds and ends left behind from breading and frying foods can be transformed into fritters.
Although large bowls of breadcrumbs and egg wash do experience cross-contamination, these seemingly "unusable" ingredients can be repurposed. In fact, the wet and dry ingredients used during dredging actually boast all the elements required to craft fritters, and deliciously hearty ones at that. A clever way of reducing food waste, turning leftovers into fritters can even stretch ingredients further, meaning more money in your pocket. Not to mention that these makeshift fritters are also extremely easy to whip up.
For a wow-worthy yield, start by combining leftover breadcrumbs into the remaining egg wash. The resulting batter should be thick enough to form into little patties or a single, large pancake. If the batter is too runny, don't hesitate to introduce additional breadcrumbs. After shaping, all that's left to do is cook the fritters in leftover frying oil. Once they're fragrant and golden, the fritters are ready to enjoy.
Tailoring fritters to your taste
No matter the leftovers, almost any combination of ingredients used to dredge or bread foods can be fashioned into fritters. Despite that egg wash is non-negotiable to keep fritters intact, there's no limit as to which starchy element can be used. For example, plain or seasoned breadcrumbs work well, much like toasted or untoasted options. Even panko or leftover flours fare well. In fact, gluten-free alternatives like crushed corn flakes, potato chips, or coconut flakes also make a great foundation for fritters.
A simple fritter can teem with a fair bit of flavor. However, there is an opportunity to increase complexity with an extra ingredient or two. Not sure where to start? Play with spices like cayenne powder or jerk seasoning. Better yet, draw inspiration from these spicy kimchi fritters and work something fiery like gochujang into the mix. Otherwise, introduce grated pecorino or minced garlic to boost umami. For a pop of color, try adding parsley or chives into the batter. You can even toss in other leftovers like caramelized onions, crumbled bacon, or whatever else has been taking up space in the fridge.
Irresistible as they may be on their own, fritters also benefit from being served with sauce. Anything from honey mustard to garlic aioli to jalapeno jelly can take the humble treats to the next level. Whether you serve them as a pre-dinner snack or an accompaniment for a main, "leftover fritters" are guaranteed to delight!