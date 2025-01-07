It's Official: Here's The Worst Cholula Hot Sauce Flavor

If you walk into a breakfast spot and see that they have Cholula on the table, chances are you're in for a pretty satisfying meal. Named after the ancient city where it was founded, Cholula is a hot sauce based on a century-old family recipe, originating in Mexico. Arbol and piquin peppers make up the base of the beloved hot sauce, housed in a glass bottle under an iconic wooden cap.

Advertisement

If you see a bottle at your local taco stand or breakfast joint, you're most likely encountering original Cholula, but the company has branched out to offer an added six flavors including Green Pepper, Reserva Tequila & Lime, Chipotle, Chili Lime, Chili Garlic, and Sweet Habanero. We sampled all seven Cholula hot sauce flavors to save your stomach lining from destruction and ranked the Green Pepper hot sauce in last place. To be honest, we were surprised that Cholula's green sauce was scraping the bottom of the barrel — as hot sauce aficionados will tell you, the green sauce version of your favorite spicy toppers is often packed with crisp, jalapeño peppers which makes it popular amongst connoisseurs. But this one just missed the mark, mainly due to its sodium content which is over double that of the flagship flavor.

Advertisement