The Type Of Pork You Should Avoid For Actually Tasty Dumplings

You're craving dumplings and this looks like a good week to make some Korean mandu, gyoza, or wontons. Before you do, be sure to avoid one of the biggest mistakes that will ruin your homemade dumplings – using lean cuts of pork instead of fattier cuts. By lean pork, we mean cuts like the loin, or the area between the pig's shoulder and hind legs. The loin, which includes pork chops, has a low amount of fat. If you've cooked pork chops before, you've probably notice they get less juicy and dry if you overcook them.

Homemade dumplings often require mincing pork to make the filling, then steaming, boiling, or pan frying the morsels. This cooking process can easily overcook and dry out minced pieces of leaner pork. The result? Crumbly, tough, dry pork in the mouth. When you make dumplings, you want a cohesive filling. Leaner cuts of pork make it harder for the filling to come together, even with the help of a binder like eggs.

The solution here is to avoid leaner cuts of pork and stick with fattier cuts like pork shoulder, pork belly, or our favorite cut to use for dumplings, the extra fatty pork jowl, cut from the cheek area. This cut of meat is thoroughly marbled with fat and very light pink.