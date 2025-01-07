The Key To Flavoring Rice In Your Rice Cooker

Making rice on the stove is a fine method, but let's be honest: Life is so much easier with a rice cooker. When you eliminate the need to keep stirring the grains — and the risk of burning the bottom layer — the whole effort becomes so much more enjoyable, simply because it's totally hands-off. All you need to do is pour rice and water into the rice cooker, press a button, and fluff the rice when it's done: It's that simple. This kitchen appliance makes flavoring the food a total breeze, too. The key is to add your seasoning to your rice cooker at the start of the cooking process, giving the grains ample time to soak in all the flavors.

Advertisement

Whether you use broth, butter, dried herbs, or olive oil, you'll notice a major difference when you incorporate them before the food has been cooked as opposed to after. Even Gordon Ramsay agrees and abides by this rule when seasoning rice; if you wait until it's fully cooked, your flavors won't blend completely into the grains, which will make for an unimpressive result. Whatever you decide to season it with — even if it's just a bit of salt and pepper — simply add it before you begin the rice cycle, and cook the rice as usual.