The T-Shirt Hack That Creates A Velvety Homemade Oat Milk

From serving as the base for tasty coffee creations to standing in as a simple swap for your morning cereal, oat milk is everywhere, and its meteoric rise in popularity isn't slowing down anytime soon. In its most basic form, comprised of only rolled oats and water, oat milk is the perfect go-to whether you're lactose intolerant or simply avoiding dairy. With such a simple and inexpensive list of ingredients, it makes sense for the oat milk lover to skip the refrigerated aisle in favor of mixing it up in their own kitchen. And if you're new to whipping it up yourself, there's no need to be intimidated; you don't even need any special equipment. A simple t-shirt is the perfect material for straining the pulp from your oat milk.

The trouble with using traditional mesh strainers for your homemade oat milk is that even the really fine ones still let way too much pulp through to your pitcher. On the other hand, the fibers in a t-shirt are tight enough to block the blended oats, only letting the smooth and creamy milk through to your prep bowl. As an added bonus, the process for making homemade oat milk with a t-shirt is just as straightforward as the ingredients list; just make sure the shirt you're using is clean!