The Worst Kirkland Frozen Meal At Costco Is A Hit In The Food Court

Costco is the land of convenient and delicious ready-made and frozen meals. Usually, frozen dinners and pre-made grocery store meals just don't deliver like a home-cooked meal, but Costco actually has several in its rotation that not only check the convenience box but taste amazing, too. Some of Costco's best frozen dinners are also featured menu items in the food court, giving customers the opportunity to compare flavor and quality between the fresh and frozen versions. Unfortunately, we ranked the most popular Kirkland brand frozen meals and had to put the frozen chicken bakes at the very bottom, despite the fresh chicken bakes taking the number one spot when we ranked Costco food court items.

When comparing the two, the frozen are worlds away from the fresh version of Kirkland's chicken bakes that you get in the food court. Both have the same ingredients: Juicy chicken strips, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese, bacon, green onions, and a creamy Caesar dressing all wrapped up in a pizza dough crust. The fresh version is a doughy pocket of melty, cheesy, creamy goodness, while the frozen version is an overly crunchy and salty mess. Our reviewer ranked the frozen chicken bakes at last place because of the inconsistency in product quality. Each box comes with six chicken bakes, which our reviewer noted is a great deal but not great enough to make up for the issues in flavor and texture.

