Here's What To Do If Your Pizza Steel Gets Rusty

Pizza steels are a game-changing kitchen tool for home chefs. Not only do they assemble perfectly crispy crusts, but they also reduce cooking time and ensure even baking. Pizza steels are built to last, so with proper care, they can be a lifelong investment. However, despite their durability, they can become vulnerable to a common enemy: rust. The good news is that there's no need to throw your steel away if you spot those telltale brown patches. While it may look alarming, rust can be safely removed from a pizza steel — and it's surprisingly easy to restore the surface.

The first step in cleaning your steel is to assess the damage. Once you've located all of the rust spots, take some steel wool or sandpaper to the metal and gently scrub each rusty stain right off. Be careful not to be too abrasive, as a scratched surface layer can lead to more corrosion over time. Once your pizza steel is clear, rinse it thoroughly with warm water and dry it completely. Like cast iron pans, pizza steels need to be seasoned after every wash, so your next move should be turning on the oven and grabbing some oil.