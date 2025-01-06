Here's What To Do If Your Pizza Steel Gets Rusty
Pizza steels are a game-changing kitchen tool for home chefs. Not only do they assemble perfectly crispy crusts, but they also reduce cooking time and ensure even baking. Pizza steels are built to last, so with proper care, they can be a lifelong investment. However, despite their durability, they can become vulnerable to a common enemy: rust. The good news is that there's no need to throw your steel away if you spot those telltale brown patches. While it may look alarming, rust can be safely removed from a pizza steel — and it's surprisingly easy to restore the surface.
The first step in cleaning your steel is to assess the damage. Once you've located all of the rust spots, take some steel wool or sandpaper to the metal and gently scrub each rusty stain right off. Be careful not to be too abrasive, as a scratched surface layer can lead to more corrosion over time. Once your pizza steel is clear, rinse it thoroughly with warm water and dry it completely. Like cast iron pans, pizza steels need to be seasoned after every wash, so your next move should be turning on the oven and grabbing some oil.
Season your pizza steel like a pro
Seasoning a pizza steel — much like the science behind seasoning a cast iron — essentially involves coating it with a high smoke point oil and heating it, thereby baking in the oily flavor. Taste aside, the oil serves as a protective layer against corrosion, prevents food from sticking, and makes future cleanings far easier. Several different oils can be used for seasoning, but flaxseed, canola, and vegetable oil are all highly recommended.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and, while it heats, add a drop of oil to the steel. Use a paper towel to spread the solution across the entire surface, ensuring a thin layer covers every inch. Place the steel in the oven for one hour, then turn the heat off and leave the pan inside to cool. Once the pizza steel has cooled, store it in a dry place. Be sure to reseason it again in another three to six months. With proper care and quick intervention tactics like these, you can easily keep your pizza steel rust-free for years to come.