The Unique Spam Variety You Can Find At Costco

As is the case with certain special items at Costco, the gochujang Spam isn't available at every single warehouse and business center location, a fact that users have lamented online. The item has been spotted at Costco locations in Chicago, Dallas, Montgomery, Ocean Park (Florida), Omaha, Redmond (Washington), and Vacaville (California), based on recent online Reddit comments.

Advertisement

The online verdict from those who have managed to locate the elusive gochujang Spam is mixed though. While some people think it tastes great, many more were ambivalent to negative, with comments ranging from it was "just ok," "kind of plain really," and "pretty boring and underwhelming" to "I ended up throwing most of it away, would not buy again." Some commenters noted that it's not very spicy or salty — no need to dilute the gochujang here, as is sometimes needed.

Gochujang is not the first Korean-inspired Spam flavor to hit the market, as there is also a Korean BBQ Spam available at Walmart. For those who cannot find the gochujang Spam, you can always try combining gochujang paste with a can of regular Spam. Though by the sounds of it, you may want to add some extra gochujang even if you can get your hands on a can.

Advertisement