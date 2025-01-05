Turn Classic Milk And Cookies Into A No-Bake, 4-Ingredient Pie
There are few things in life as nostalgic as dipping a chocolate chip cookie into a glass of cold milk. Not only does the cookie soften in the liquid, but the milky flavor is the first thing that hits your tongue. The textural combo just never gets old.
While this treat is a simple pleasure for a reason, you can easily doctor it up by converting the cookie and milk combo into a no-bake dessert. You'll need to gather together milk (dairy-free or lactose-free can be used in lieu of normal milk), cookies (store-bought cookies from brands like Tate's Bake Shop or Chips Ahoy are perfectly suitable, as are homemade ones), a pie shell, and Cool Whip. Layer the bottom of your crust with the Cool Whip, then add a single layer of milk-dunked cookies on it. The key is not to let your cookies sit too long in the milk because they will disintegrate; just a quick dunk will do. Continue building your layers until you finish off with a final ring of cookies. After your pie has had a little bit of time to sit and set in the fridge, you can slice and enjoy your euphoric creation.
The cookie options are endless
Chocolate chip cookies are a tried-and-true selection for this dessert, especially when they're paired with a chocolate cookie crust. However, there are other types of cookies that are also worth adding to your no-bake pie. The cookies need to be sturdy after they're dipped in the milk (meaning, skip the meringues). Biscoff or Speculoos cookies would be a great place to start, as they are brimming with sweet cinnamon notes. Swirl a scoop of cookie butter into your Cool Whip to really drive home those warming spices. You could also opt for Oreo cookies in your pie and swap out the graham cracker crust for one made with Oreos.
There are other ways to switch up this dessert rather than just swapping out the cookie you use. For example, consider layering in some jam with milk-dunked sugar cookies for a fruity twist, or add some crushed nuts and pretzels between the layers of a kitchen sink cookie no-bake pie. Add a drizzle of your favorite dessert sauces, like chocolate or caramel, and serve this dessert up on a special occasion — or maybe the dessert itself is the special occasion.