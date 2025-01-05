Turn Classic Milk And Cookies Into A No-Bake, 4-Ingredient Pie

There are few things in life as nostalgic as dipping a chocolate chip cookie into a glass of cold milk. Not only does the cookie soften in the liquid, but the milky flavor is the first thing that hits your tongue. The textural combo just never gets old.

While this treat is a simple pleasure for a reason, you can easily doctor it up by converting the cookie and milk combo into a no-bake dessert. You'll need to gather together milk (dairy-free or lactose-free can be used in lieu of normal milk), cookies (store-bought cookies from brands like Tate's Bake Shop or Chips Ahoy are perfectly suitable, as are homemade ones), a pie shell, and Cool Whip. Layer the bottom of your crust with the Cool Whip, then add a single layer of milk-dunked cookies on it. The key is not to let your cookies sit too long in the milk because they will disintegrate; just a quick dunk will do. Continue building your layers until you finish off with a final ring of cookies. After your pie has had a little bit of time to sit and set in the fridge, you can slice and enjoy your euphoric creation.

