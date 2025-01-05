What Happened To Stride Gum?

Chewing gum goes back to the ancient times. But for gum lovers of a certain age in recent history, Stride gum evokes feelings of nostalgia. Of gum with long-lasting flavor. Of fun TV commercials and marketing campaigns. Of more than a dozen flavors that stood out on gas station and grocery store shelves, even amongst competitors like Extra, Dentyne, and Wrigley's. But for the last several years, sightings of the once-popular gum seem to be few and far between. A search for "Stride gum" on X (formerly Twitter) has users there and on other social media channels wondering, in no uncertain terms, "what the [expletive] happened to Stride gum?"

Advertisement

Additionally, an Amazon search for the once-famous chewing gum promotes links to other brands. In many cases, it seems to have just up and disappeared. While no official announcement appears to have ever been given, Mondelēz International seems to have discontinued the gum in the United States, Canada, and Europe around 2019 to focus on its other brands, which include Cadbury, Oreo, and Triscuit. It also sold all of its other gum brands to Perfetti Van Melle Group in 2023 (and Stride wasn't included in the sale). While the company still lists the "ridiculously long-lasting gum" as a brand on its website, Stride's website is inactive and Mondelēz's link to the aforementioned site is a Stride gum Tumblr page.

Advertisement