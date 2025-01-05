What Happened To Stride Gum?
Chewing gum goes back to the ancient times. But for gum lovers of a certain age in recent history, Stride gum evokes feelings of nostalgia. Of gum with long-lasting flavor. Of fun TV commercials and marketing campaigns. Of more than a dozen flavors that stood out on gas station and grocery store shelves, even amongst competitors like Extra, Dentyne, and Wrigley's. But for the last several years, sightings of the once-popular gum seem to be few and far between. A search for "Stride gum" on X (formerly Twitter) has users there and on other social media channels wondering, in no uncertain terms, "what the [expletive] happened to Stride gum?"
Additionally, an Amazon search for the once-famous chewing gum promotes links to other brands. In many cases, it seems to have just up and disappeared. While no official announcement appears to have ever been given, Mondelēz International seems to have discontinued the gum in the United States, Canada, and Europe around 2019 to focus on its other brands, which include Cadbury, Oreo, and Triscuit. It also sold all of its other gum brands to Perfetti Van Melle Group in 2023 (and Stride wasn't included in the sale). While the company still lists the "ridiculously long-lasting gum" as a brand on its website, Stride's website is inactive and Mondelēz's link to the aforementioned site is a Stride gum Tumblr page.
Stride gum was once the talk of the town
Following several years of development, Stride launched in 2006 as "the ridiculously long-lasting gum" that implored customers to "spit out your Stride gum and chew another piece already." With a multi-million dollar advertising campaign, Stride was released to great fanfare at a launch party that featured actors Jessica Alba and Wilmer Valderrama among others. The brand's popularity extended into the 2010s when it partnered with snowboarder and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.
With colorful packaging featuring a curvy "S" pointed at both ends, Stride devotees eagerly snatched up Sweet Peppermint and Spearmint Stride gum along with offerings like Sweet Berry, Mega Mystery, and Fearless Fruit (some flavors varied by country). For certain gum enthusiasts, the gum was said to be so good that they chewed the wrapper too – though this was never recommended. While customers may clamor for a Stride comeback, old packs of the gum can still be found in various flavors on eBay. After all, there's a scientific reason why gum doesn't actually expire.
For residents of or travelers to China and Australia, Stride gum can still be found there, too. As recently as 2021, Stride announced four new flavors in Australia, including Cool Peppermint and Lemonade. Mondelēz, then known as Kraft Foods, began selling Stride gum in China in 2012. In the meantime, chewers can enjoy other brands while trying to solve age-old gum-related mysteries such as "What happened to Skittles bubble gum?" and "What's the true flavor of Juicy Fruit?"