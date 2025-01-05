How Long Do Peanut Butter Balls Last In The Fridge Vs Freezer?

Made with just a few pantry ingredients, and with no need for baking, it's little wonder that peanut butter balls or buckeyes are such a popular holiday treat. The combination of peanut butter and chocolate gives you everything you want from a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup but with the option to adjust the sweetness to your taste.

Whether you've made them yourself or received them as a gift, it's more than likely you're going to get through these treats before you need to worry about them going bad. But if you find yourself with a glut of peanut butter balls, you'll need to think about how to store them. Many people keep their buckeyes in the fridge for serving, as it prevents the chocolate from melting. With a good airtight container, they will last around 2 weeks. If you're taking a longer break from sweet treats, buckeyes will last 2 to 3 months in the freezer. When you're ready to eat them, simply thaw them overnight in the refrigerator or for 20 minutes at room temperature.