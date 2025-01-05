How Long Do Peanut Butter Balls Last In The Fridge Vs Freezer?
Made with just a few pantry ingredients, and with no need for baking, it's little wonder that peanut butter balls or buckeyes are such a popular holiday treat. The combination of peanut butter and chocolate gives you everything you want from a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup but with the option to adjust the sweetness to your taste.
Whether you've made them yourself or received them as a gift, it's more than likely you're going to get through these treats before you need to worry about them going bad. But if you find yourself with a glut of peanut butter balls, you'll need to think about how to store them. Many people keep their buckeyes in the fridge for serving, as it prevents the chocolate from melting. With a good airtight container, they will last around 2 weeks. If you're taking a longer break from sweet treats, buckeyes will last 2 to 3 months in the freezer. When you're ready to eat them, simply thaw them overnight in the refrigerator or for 20 minutes at room temperature.
When to toss your peanut butter balls
Although all of the key ingredients in peanut butter balls are shelf stable, your buckeyes sadly won't last forever. The most obvious clue that they've gone bad is any sign of mold. These shouldn't be consumed and should be thrown out immediately. It's more likely, however, that the signs of spoilage will be more subtle. The peanut butter filling might become hard and crumbly, or suddenly much softer. Any stale or sour smell is also a good indicator that your dessert is past its prime. If you've kept your buckeyes in the freezer beyond the recommended 3 months, it's probably wise to thaw and break open before eating to get a better idea of the state they're in.
Even if your peanut butter balls haven't gone bad, with time in the fridge or freezer they can take on other smells and generally lose their fresh taste. To retain their deliciousness as long as possible, it's important to keep out air and moisture. For fridge storage, transfer to an airtight container (the Rubbermaid Brilliance range is odor-resistant). To prevent your peanut butter balls from sticking together in the freezer, first freeze them for an hour on a parchment-lined baking sheet before transferring them to an airtight bag like these from (re)zip.