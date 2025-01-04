Costco's Worst Candy Is Made By An Iconic Cookie Brand

There's nothing like a Costco candy haul to put you in a good mood. However, when you're buying bonbons in bulk, they need to be on point. Anything less and you'll end up with a mega-sized bag of open caramels in the pantry that no one wants to dip their hand into. To avoid all that risky business, we taste tested a selection of Costco candies to figure out which ones deserve to be selected over others. The worst option in our list of 10 Costco candies you haven't tried yet, ranked? The dark chocolate and sea salt cookie bark made by iconic cookie brand Tate's Bake Shop. This lesser-known Costco candy offering was crisp and full of texture but the personality of the cookie was masked by the strength of the chocolate coating.

Advertisement

While there are some of us who simply can't get enough chocolate, we reckon Tate's cookie bark is simply overpowered by the intense flavor of the dark chocolate that's set on top of the jumbled pieces. And call us pernickety but we think that the biscuit-y character of a product labeled as a cookie should be pronounced. Inconsistently-sized, with some chunks drizzled in chocolate where as others were fully coated, the bark was appetizing but nothing to write home about. Plus the random variation in the way the bark was broken up seemed ill-considered. In fact, we're guessing the brand may have created this product as an inventive way to use up broken cookies.